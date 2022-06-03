Duffer Brothers Promise Stranger Things 'Resolves' Questions About Will's Sexuality by End of Season 4

"I just want people to watch the final two episodes," Matt Duffer said of Stranger Things season 4, part 2, which drops on July 1

Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans hoping for answers about Will Byers' sexuality in Stranger Things' fourth season won't have to wait much longer.

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the Duffer Brothers, said viewers are "supposed" to be wondering after hints were dropped about Will (Noah Schnapp) during the first seven episodes of season 4, which Netflix released on May 27.

"This is where it gets tricky since we haven't released the whole season yet," Matt explained to TVLine.

"I just want people to watch the final two episodes," he added of season 4, part 2, which is scheduled to drop on July 1.

"We have story arcs and we have character arcs," said Ross. "How we structured [the season], we've released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season."

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Schnapp, 17, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how Stranger Things fans would see his beloved character of Will "in a different light" in this latest season.

"I feel like people are used to seeing him fighting a monster or struggling with the supernatural side of Stranger Things," he said. "But this season, it's just more about his personal struggles and struggles with his identity, and I think it's interesting for the audience to see that."

The Duffers, 38, said in a previous letter to fans that season 4 is "bigger than ever" as they announced, "Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes."

The Duffer Brothers also used the announcement to share that Stranger Things will conclude after its fifth season.

