Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson 'Shook Up' After Home Was Struck in Drive-by Shooting 

TV personality Willie Robertson visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2016 in New York City.

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's property in Louisiana was struck in a drive-by shooting last week, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE in a statement that investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding "two residences struck by gunfire" in West Monroe.

"Deputies responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle ... at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020," the statement continues. "Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences."

No one was injured in the incident, according to the spokesperson.

In a follow-up statement, the spokesperson confirmed that the investigation led to the arrest of Daniel King, Jr., who has been charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. It was not immediately clear if King Jr. has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Willie, 48, told USA Today in an interview on Sunday that while no one was hurt, the family was "pretty shook up."

"It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property," he added. "It was broad daylight."

Willie said several members of his family are living at his property with wife Korie Robertson during the coronavirus crisis, among them daughter Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff.

Sadie, 22, addressed the incident with her followers on Instagram.

"Hi, yes the news is true if you've seen it. We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay," she wrote. "It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay. Thank you for your prayers."

Mom Korie, 46, also thanked fans for their prayers on Instagram.

"We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God's protection over us!" she wrote. "Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"