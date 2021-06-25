Kay Robertson's husband, Phil, and their son Jase described the unfortunate incident during a recent episode of their podcast

Duck Dynasty Star Kay Robertson Recovering After Family Dog Bit Her in the Mouth: 'There Was a Chunk Gone'

Duck Dynasty star Kay Roberston is recovering after her dog Bobo bit her on the mouth while she was trying to kiss him goodnight.

Kay's husband, Phil, and their son Jase described the unfortunate incident during a recent episode of their Unashamed podcast, telling listeners that Kay, 73, had suffered serious injuries that required a trip to the hospital.

Phil, 75, said that he'd been asleep when Kay shook him awake, holding a rag up against her mouth.

"I said, 'Move that rag a minute,' " Phil recalled. "She takes the rag off her face, and I'm looking at her top lip, [it] was split in two, about a quarter of an inch. That's a big cut."

He continued, "Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone. Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

According to Phil, Kay explained to her husband that she had thought their dog was awake on the couch when she'd leaned in to kiss his head. The movement startled the sleeping dog, who lunged at her.

"I said, 'I have got to get you to the doctor immediately,'" Phil recalled.

Jase added that he received a text about the situation. He knew Kay's injuries were serious because his father isn't one to take unnecessary trips to the doctor.

"I know my dad well. I thought, 'if my dad drove my mom to the hospital, this is bad,'" Jase said. "This is the same guy who if you don't have a body part detached or you're not bleeding profusely, he's like 'Oh you're alright.' "

On the podcast, Phil told listeners that Kay is doing better, though is still quite sore after receiving several stitches on her mouth.

Despite her injuries, she's remained adamant that Bobo not be blamed or punished for the incident, he said.

"After she told the story, she reminded me it wasn't his fault...he was startled," Phil said of his wife.