Duck Dynasty Star Bella Robertson, 18, Engaged to Boyfriend Jacob Mayo

Bella Robertson is engaged!

On Saturday, the Duck Dynasty star, 18, and her fiancé Jacob Mayo shared the engagement news on Instagram, along with many members of her family.

"I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever," the bride-to-be captioned a black-and-white photo booth image from their engagement celebration.

Meanwhile, Mayo shared photos from the night he proposed, including the moment Robertson said yes. "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus," he wrote.

"She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos," he concluded.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their six-month dating anniversary.

Bella's older sister Sadie Robertson, who is pregnant with her first child, congratulated the engaged pair.

"HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it ❤️," the mom-to-be wrote. "Bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing❤️ 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure."

Their mother Korie also showered the newly engaged couple with lots of love. "Our fam is growing again 🤗 @bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl 🥰😭😍all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world. Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun," the proud parent shared.

Bella and Sadie's brother John Luke, who is expecting his second child with wife Mary Kate, posted a moment from the engagement party. "I am so proud of my BABY sister getting engaged!! @jacobdmayo welcome to the family!" he wrote.