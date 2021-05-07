Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Lands Scripted TV Series for Her Book Life Just Got Real

The story follows two teenage girls from incredibly different backgrounds who, after being cast on a reality TV show, realize "there is more to friendship than meets the eye"

TOUT ONLY DO NOT USE Sadie Robertson Huff Says Mom Korie Suspects She's Pregnant 'Every Single Time' They Talk

Sadie Robertson is returning to TV — this time behind the camera!

The Duck Dynasty star confirmed the news on Instagram Friday that her fiction book, Life Just Got Real, will be developed into a scripted series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I really can't believe my fiction book is about to come to life as a scripted series! feeling incredibly grateful," Robertson, 23, wrote. "as always ALL glory to God and I pray God would use this show as another way to encourage people in their everyday life and bring family and friends together 💛."

The story follows two teenage girls from incredibly different backgrounds who, after being cast on a reality TV show, realize "there is more to friendship than meets the eye."

The series marks Robertson's debut as a producer. She will also make guest appearances on the show, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

Veteran producer Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America — known for films such as Dumb and Dumber and The Princess Switch — will executive produce the adaptation.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sadie," Krevoy said in a statement to Deadline. "Her energy and vision are one-of-a-kind and we have no doubt that this show will be a huge success. There is a tremendous audience that is hungry for Sadie's special brand of family entertainment – and we're proud to be the ones delivering this content."

Robertson rose to fame as a teenager on A&E's Duck Dynasty. At 19, she also was a runner-up on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She became a New York Times bestselling author with her first book, Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Value. As an actress, she's also made appearances in God's Not Dead 2 and I'm Not Ashamed.

"I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years," she said in a statement to Deadline. "My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can't wait to get started!"