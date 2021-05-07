Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Lands Scripted TV Series for Her Book Life Just Got Real
The story follows two teenage girls from incredibly different backgrounds who, after being cast on a reality TV show, realize "there is more to friendship than meets the eye"
Sadie Robertson is returning to TV — this time behind the camera!
The Duck Dynasty star confirmed the news on Instagram Friday that her fiction book, Life Just Got Real, will be developed into a scripted series.
"I really can't believe my fiction book is about to come to life as a scripted series! feeling incredibly grateful," Robertson, 23, wrote. "as always ALL glory to God and I pray God would use this show as another way to encourage people in their everyday life and bring family and friends together 💛."
The story follows two teenage girls from incredibly different backgrounds who, after being cast on a reality TV show, realize "there is more to friendship than meets the eye."
The series marks Robertson's debut as a producer. She will also make guest appearances on the show, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.
Veteran producer Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America — known for films such as Dumb and Dumber and The Princess Switch — will executive produce the adaptation.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sadie," Krevoy said in a statement to Deadline. "Her energy and vision are one-of-a-kind and we have no doubt that this show will be a huge success. There is a tremendous audience that is hungry for Sadie's special brand of family entertainment – and we're proud to be the ones delivering this content."
Robertson rose to fame as a teenager on A&E's Duck Dynasty. At 19, she also was a runner-up on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
She became a New York Times bestselling author with her first book, Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Value. As an actress, she's also made appearances in God's Not Dead 2 and I'm Not Ashamed.
"I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years," she said in a statement to Deadline. "My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can't wait to get started!"
A rep Robertson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.