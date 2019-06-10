Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Are Engaged! See Their Sweetest Moments

It’s been nine months of romance for Sadie Robertson and her fiancé Christian Huff — and their love story is only just beginning.

On Sunday, the Duck Dynasty star and her boyfriend of almost one year got engaged.

“I screamed YES,” the bride-to-be wrote alongside an Instagram video of the proposal. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good♥️.”

Throughout their nine-month romance, the couple has shared countless sweet moments.

Here’s a look back at some of their cutest memories.

Valentine’s Day

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Robertson, 21, posted a snap of Huff holding a large teddy bear and a balloon. Although she didn’t tag her boyfriend in the post — and disabled the comments — she made sure to give him a sweet shout-out.

“Celebrating this kind of love everyday, but with a teddy bear and balloons today. thank you for how you love and who you are ! 🧸🎈” she captioned the post.

Days later, Huff also posted a photo of them to his Instagram, writing, “to my butta half 🍿 and my best friend. thank you for every moment and every memory, nothing you do goes unnoticed. there is nobody in the world like you sadie rob 🍯🐰.”

6 Months of Love

To celebrate the half-year mark in their relationship, Robertson posted an anniversary tribute to Instagram on March 10.

“Today marks half a year of being your girl and it has been the sweetest and purest JOY! There’s no one that loves like you do. You’ve brought so much life and freedom into my life!” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple in matching camouflage jackets.

“Cheers to more chins, more laughter, more car stops to dance, more random song breakouts, more basketball plays, more encouragement, more cinnamon rolls, more back rides, more trivia crack :),” she continued, “more love, and more Jesus filled life and joy! I love you some kinda crazy🧡.”

Family Snow Trip

In mid-March, Huff joined Robertson’s friends and family on a ski vacation, amd they hit the slopes together.

Both shared snaps from the time away, with Robertson writing, “living inside a snow globe for a day ❄️.”

“Learning how to ski and avoid being caught in a blizzard🎿❄️,” Huff wrote alongside two photos of the couple.

Gushing and Giggles

At the beginning of April, the lovebirds gushed about each other on social media.

“Love ya squish face ! you make life the most fun. ☀️” she captioned a smiling selfie on April 1 of herself and Huff.

On April 4, Huff shared a photo of Robertson scrunching her nose and sipping a milkshake: “I love the way your nose crinkles when you smile and I really miss sharing milkshakes with you.”

8-Month Anniversary

“You are a straight up vision… thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey !!!” Huff captioned a photo of Robertson looking back at the camera while walking.

About a week prior, she raved about Huff in a loving post.

“10 months ago I gave you a side hug and now look at us… well, I guess it looks like I’m still giving you a side hug 🙃 But since then I’ve come to know the most incredible human. the way you love me brings rest to my crazy schedule,, confidence to do the things God puts in my heart to do,, And happiness to my all days. you lead me to the Fathers house and let me know that I always have a friend who loves me walking with me in life. I just love ya a lot and I’m very thankful,” she wrote. “The way that you love and lead is out of this world 💚 and no I did not accidentally wear two different shoes… I went to ask boo which one and he said full send.”

Family Beach Trip

Weeks before the start of summer, Huff joined his girlfriend and the Robertson family on a trip to the beach.

“Leaving the beach like I like my chicken. Fried,” she wrote alongside multiple snaps from the vacation, including one of her on Huff’s back while in the turquoise water.



“The beach… a series :-),” he captioned three photos of the couple posing on the sand.

Engagement

Over the weekend, Huff got down on one knee and popped the question to Robertson. After she said yes, the pair reflected on the milestone moment on Instagram.

“The instant reaction. This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL. We are overwhelmed by all of your love and excitement for us. I’m really engaged to my favorite person ever! I’m blown away by the love this man shows me in the details of everyday, but especially yesterday,” she captioned a post on Monday that featured multiple photos from the engagement. “You’re so intentional Christian Huff and you are so wildly loved by your fiancé. Now that I’m done writing this caption I’m going to go run back into your arms and keep celebrating what God did. I love you today and I’ll love you forever. & trust me friends, there are a million more pics to come. 💍🌞♥️.”

Said Huff in his post: “Wow wow wow wow wow wow best day of my life that i really don’t know how to put it into words other than that I’m so thankful for the lords provision. @legitsadierob you’re everything that i could have ever dreamed of and so much more.”

He continued, “I love you more than words and i love getting to celebrate who God created you to be. You are my best friend and favorite person in the world and not to mention the most beautiful human I’ve ever seen. You are captivating beyond words my love. Cheers to a lifetime of self sacrificial love with the lord being at the center of everything we do. “If God is for us, then who could ever be against us?” Here’s to a lifetime of loving and celebrating you everyday the best way i know how to!”

Nearly two weeks before Huff asked Robertson to be his bride, she dedicated a tribute to him on social media, in which she explained many of the qualities that she loves and respects about him.

“Someone asked me the other day in my ‘ask me anything’ story what I love most about christian. I tried to answer this question that day in a story, but I could not make it short enough for a story. Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man,” the Dancing with the Stars alum began.

“He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect. We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle 😂 gotta give some credit where it’s due!🙌 I love his eyes – not just because they are beautiful, but because of what they seek and what they find,” she wrote.

She concluded with what she loves most about Huff: “But to answer what I love most about him would be His pursuit of love. His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now i feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing.”