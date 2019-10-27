Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Celebrates Bridal Shower with Family: 'I'm an Extra Level of Happy'

Image zoom Sadie Robertson/Instagram

Sadie Robertson is counting her blessings.

The Duck Dynasty star, 22, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Christian Huff at a bridal shower on Saturday, which was thrown by the “amazing women” in her life.

“Bridal shower and I’m the bride WHAT!” she wrote on social media, alongside a slideshow of images from the happy day.

“Waking up and putting on white today was something special. I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully,” she continued. “Someone said it best… I’m an extra level of happy right now.”

In the images, Robertson smiles alongside many of her family members while wearing a romantic long-sleeve white dress from designer Loveshackfancy.

Returning the love, Korie Robertson penned a touching tribute to her daughter.

“Sadie-girl, you are so much fun to CELEBRATE and are going to be the most beautiful bride!! So many memories, words and prayers spoken over Sadie and Christian today,” she wrote. “Overflowing love, wisdom and encouragement. Feeling very grateful. Thank you family and friends for making this day so special.”

“Such a beautiful shower for such a beautiful bride,” added Mary Kate Robertson, who is married to Sadie’s brother John Luke Robertson.

Sadie’s sister Bella Robertson went on to note that while she loves “celebrating” Sadie, she’s savoring their last moments of sharing the family name.

“Little one beside me gets married so soon !!!! I love celebrating you !! heres to a little bit longer of the same last name.”



After nine months of dating, Huff popped the question in June, during a celebration of both of their birthdays, which took place during the same week.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad [Willie Robertson] and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at the party,” Robertson previously told PEOPLE. “It was the most perfect thing ever!”

“He proposed to me and of course I was so excited. I literally screamed ‘yes’ and he picked me up and it was absolutely perfect,” she added.

When it comes to their vision for the celebration, Robertson pictures their special day as being a nighttime wedding, full of romance and elegance — and lots of fun!

“Ever since we started talking about getting married one day, we both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night, we love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night. And we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night,” she previously told PEOPLE. “We’re going to do it at my house in Louisiana and it’s just going to be very romantic and elegant but also like the biggest party ever because, like I said, we both love a good celebration.”