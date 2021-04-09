Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson Loflin Recalls Experiencing Anti-Asian Racism amid COVID Pandemic

Rebecca Robertson Loflin said a family acquaintance had made an offhanded racist joke while she was out with husband John Reed Loflin

Duck Dynasty alum Rebecca Robertson Loflin is speaking out about the anti-Asian racism she's personally experienced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday's episode of Korie and Willie Robertson's Facebook Watch series, At Home with the Robertsons, Rebecca — who was an exchange student from Taiwan before joining the Robertsons as their foster child — recalled the time a family acquaintance made an offhanded racist joke while she was out with husband John Reed Loflin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The revelation came when family matriarch Korie brought up that "Asian people have been experiencing things differently in this last year because of COVID."

Rebecca Robertson Loflin, Korie Robertson Image zoom (Left to right) Rebecca Robertson Loflin, Korie Robertson, Zane Israel Loflin | Credit: Korie Robertson/instagram

"We were eating somewhere in town and someone we knew came over," Rebecca, who shares 2-year-old son Zane Israel with John, remembered. "And he just came over and was like, 'John Reed, you're so lucky because your wife and kid are Chinese you can just send them to the grocery store to get toilet paper because everyone would just run away from them.' "

"He thought that was like a funny joke, but it really wasn't funny because, first of all, we're not Chinese," Rebecca continued, as her husband explained that "this guy is not my friend."

She added that some people are "kind of ignorant" and "they don't think that's racist."

In a separate segment, Korie said that it's "really sad" how some are "are blaming all Asian people on what's going on in the world right now."

"It's a hard thing for Asian people to carry," she added.

The Robertson family previously got candid about race when Korie and Willie discussed racism in America on the inaugural episode of their online series, sharing they saw a lot of "ugly" comments about their biracial son Will when Duck Dynasty first premiered.

"When Duck Dynasty hit, when we were on television and you had all these racist people on there making all kind of ugly comments," Willie remembered. "For us, it was weird because then now he can see that."