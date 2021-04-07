Duck Dynasty's Korie and Willie Robertson Discuss 'Ugly' Racist Comments Aimed at Their Son

"When Duck Dynasty hit, when we were on television and you had all these racist people on there making all kind of ugly comments," Willie Robertson said

Korie and Willie Robertson are speaking out about the racist comments they received about their biracial son Will during the family's time on Duck Dynasty.

The couple openly discussed racism in America on the inaugural episode of their new Facebook Watch show, At Home with the Robertsons, sharing that they "didn't think about" race until starring in their A&E reality show and they started seeing "ugly" comments about Will.

"People were like, 'Wait, who's the Black kid? Who does he belong to?' We're like, 'Our son?' " Korie recalled during a conversation with Will and Love and Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees Harris.

"When Duck Dynasty hit, when we were on television and you had all these racist people on there making all kind of ugly comments," Willie remembered. "For us, it was weird because then now he can see that."

Korie Robertson with her son Will

For Will, who was only 10 when Duck Dynasty premiered, race also wasn't brought to the forefront of his mind until he was older.

"I was one of the only Black kids in my grade. My friends were white," Will, now 19, remembered. "I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'Oh, I'm just a little bit darker.' "

He continued, "As I got older, I started realizing that, 'Oh gosh, I'm a lot different.' "

The candid sit-down also included talks of police violence against the Black community, with Mendeecees encouraging Korie and Willie to speak to Will, who is now in college, about how to act around authorities.

"You know, I haven't, because I've never once worried about that," Willie admitted.

"You haven't had to think about that, but these are conversations that [Yandy] has to have with his sons," Mendeecees, who is Black, explained. "We can cut off the beard. We can not get tattoos. We can prevent those things from happening, but you can't wash off your skin."

"As a Black male, I experience some things more often than [Mendeecees] has," Yandy added.

In a separate segement, Korie expressed hope that she and Willie have raised their son to be prepared for today's society.