The young couple got engaged at the end of November

Bella Robertson is married!

The Duck Dynasty star, 18, officially tied the knot with fiancé Jacob Mayo on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing the exciting news to Instagram on Nov. 27, Bella wrote: "I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!"

Sadie and Bella Robertson pre-wedding shoot / Rehearsal dinner night. Credit: Andrew James Abijian

"I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," she posted alongside a black-and-white photo booth snap of herself cuddled up with Mayo.

Mayo also commemorated the moment he got down on one knee inside of a decorated barn, sharing a series of snaps from when Bella said "yes" to his proposal.

"Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos," he captioned his sweet post on Nov. 28.

Bella Robertson Rebecca Robertson Loflin, Korie Robertson, Bella Robertson, Sadie Robertson and Mary Kate Robertson | Credit: Bella Robertson/INSTAGRAM

"Tis the season to wear white 🙋🏻‍♀️🥰," Bella wrote, posting multiple Instagram photos from her time spent trying on gowns.

In March, she celebrated her then-upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette trip, which was followed by both a bridal shower and "couples shower" in April.

Sadie and Bella Robertson pre-wedding shoot / Rehearsal dinner night. Credit: Andrew James Abijian

"COUPLES SHOWER!! celebrated this love last night with some amazing people!! love tank is overflowing," Bella shared on Instagram with two cute pictures of herself and Mayo — including one of them sharing a kiss.

Last month, the couple documented one of the most significant moments in their engagement season: getting their marriage license!

Bella Robertson Jacob Mayo and Bella Robertson | Credit: Bella Robertson/INSTAGRAM

"Whatcha say? 18 days 🤵🏽👀👰🏻‍♀️ #marrymemayo," Mayo captioned two photos of the lovebirds holding the document in front of what appears to be a courthouse.