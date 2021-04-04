Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Celebrates Bridal Shower: 'Prettiest Bride to Be!' Says Sister Sadie

Bella Robertson is one step closer to saying "I do."

On Saturday, the 18-year-old Duck Dynasty star celebrated her bridal shower over four months after announcing her engagement to fiancé Jacob Mayo. Among the women in attendance at the shower was Bella's mom Korie Robertson, her sisters Sadie Robertson and Rebecca Robertson Loflin and her sister-in-law Mary Kate Robertson.

Korie, 47, shared a series of photos to Instagram from the shower, which included photos of Bella, dressed in a white gown, posing with her family and friends. In her caption, Korie raved about the celebration and Bella's forthcoming marriage.

"Today was oh so sweet, and also I can't believe we just did that!" Korie said. "Today, we celebrated my baby girl's bridal shower 😍😭 Bella, you are so loved! It is the best thing in the world to look around the room at beautiful, strong, faithful women that love your baby dearly! Women that are cheering and praying for her. Women who were there when she was born and will be there for her and @jacobdmayo through it all... And then to look over at your daughter and know that she is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. There's nothing better!!"

Korie added, "Thank you to all of the sweet hostesses that made the day so special! Also, see the last picture, you'd better believe I made her sit on my lap for a pic 🤗 She's still my baby girl, right moms?!"

Mayo commented on his soon-to-be mother-in-law's post, "My beautiful bride and her beautiful momma. I love you!"

Sadie, who is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Christian Huff, also shared a photo from her sister's shower. "WHAT A TIME 😍❤️ bella, you are a true beauty and the prettiest bride to be! I'm loving this season with you!" she captioned the sister snap that featured Sadie, 23, showing off her growing baby bump.

"LUV U SADIE!!! this was so sweet!" Bella commented on the post.

Rebecca, 32, also posed for a sweet sister shot with Bella and shared the photo to Instagram. "My girl is one step closer to being a Mrs 🥲👰🏻‍♀️🚿 @bellarobb you are so fun & easy to celebrate 🧡🙌🏽," said Rebecca.

"You're so sweet!! i love u becca boo," Bella wrote back to her older sister.

In November, Mayo and Bella shared their engagement news on Instagram, just six months after they started dating.

"I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever," the bride-to-be captioned a black-and-white photo booth image from their engagement celebration.

Meanwhile, Mayo shared photos from the night he proposed, including the moment Bella said yes. "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus," he wrote. "She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum."

Bella Robertson Image zoom Bella Robertson engagement | Credit: Sadie Robertson / Instagram

Over a month after the engagement, Bella went wedding dress shopping with Sadie, Rebecca and Mary-Kate and documented the family outing on Instagram.