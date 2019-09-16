Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman Hospitalized Nearly 3 Months After Wife's Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman can’t catch a break.

PEOPLE confirms that the Dog’s Most Wanted star has been hospitalized for a heart issue.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep says in a statement. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

Chapman, 66, was taken to a hospital in Colorado on Saturday after feeling a pain in his chest, according to TMZ . Doctors are still trying to determine what exactly happened to the reality star and if he will need to undergo corrective surgery, the site reports

Chapman’s wife Beth died of complications from throat cancer on June 26. She was 51.

Image zoom Beth and Duane Chapman Getty Images

Last week, during an episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, Chapman revealed how he’s been coping since Beth’s death.

“And you’ve got to imagine what your identity is now without half of you,” Shepard said. “That’s got to be terribly frightening.”

“I googled it,” Chapman responded. “It says you adapt, you get smarter. She used to tease me, ‘You stole me from the cradle at 18 years old.’ I had her until she was 51, and I’d say one word and she knew what it meant. She’d be like, ‘Let me do it, Big Daddy, you’re too aggressive.’ And then she became more aggressive than me. And now all the sudden she’s not there. Google says you get smarter when you’re forced to deal with it. Because I still go, ‘What time do you have to be up in the morning, honey?’ I’m setting the alarms. …I’m getting better. I depended on her for so much.”

RELATED VIDEO: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Gives Tearful Interview After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Fans of the reality star got an inside look at how her family came to terms with the harrowing diagnosis during the premiere episode of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now last month, Chapman said while he’s open to love again, he will never re-marry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “‘And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”