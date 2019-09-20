Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman Says a 'Broken Heart' Sent Him to the Hospital

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is chalking up his recent health scare to a broken heart.

“It feels much better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help,” he said recently to Colorado station FOX31 and Channel 2 on Wednesday. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

Earlier this week, Duane, 66, was hospitalized for a heart issue, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. After feeling pain in his chest, the reality star was taken to a hospital in Colorado.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

On Wednesday, Duane added to FOX31 that he felt like he couldn’t breathe before being taken to the hospital. “It was like I had ran a 3- or 4-mile run,” he said, adding that he’s not sure what was happening, but that he had tests scheduled for Thursday and Friday. His rep told PEOPLE that Duane returned home on Tuesday.

“There’s something haywire or it’s psychologically. I don’t know. I guess things happen like that. I’ve never … I don’t do drugs,” he told the outlet.

Duane’s heart problem comes just three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died after suffering complications from throat cancer at the age of 51 on June 26.

The Chapman family has been having a difficult time after Beth’s death, Duane told PEOPLE Now last month, admitting that some of their kids are “barely making it” without her.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said. The couple shared four kids together: Bonnie Chapman, 20, Garry Chapman, 18, Dominic Davis, 34, and Cecily Chapman, 26 (Beth’s daughter with her ex-husband).

Duane continued: “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’”

The family honored Beth with memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado.

WGN America’s upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted, set to premiere on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America, will chronicle Beth’s cancer journey.