Duane 'Dog' Chapman Says He’ll Watch His New Show Starring Late Wife Beth with Family

Duane “Dog” Chapman is continuing to lean on loved ones as he mourns the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman.

More than two months after her death, Beth will be making her final reality TV debut on WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted alongside husband Duane. And when she does, her family will be gathered together.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now this week, Duane, 66, said that he has not yet seen the upcoming series, which will follow Beth’s difficult cancer battle and begin his first chapter “without Beth.”

“I have not looked at none of these shows,” Duane said. “I looked at the first show a little bit, but at that time, I wasn’t able to handle it.”

“So when everyone sees it Wednesday, I get to see it. First time,” he said.

Looking ahead to the show’s premiere, Duane shared that he’ll be surrounded by loved ones when tuning in.

“I got kids, you know, so my kids are coming and my friends will be there, you know, my close friends,” he said. “We’ll all watch.”

He added, “I’ll probably go in and out of the room a lot, but yeah, I want to see it.”

Image zoom Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Says Some of His Kids Are ‘Barely Making It’ After Beth’s Death

Beth died on June 26 at the age of 51 following her aggressive throat cancer diagnosis.

After Beth’s passing, the family honored her at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

While Duane is still struggling, he explained to PEOPLE Now that he’s found comfort in music, as well as “being not alone, with friends and family.”

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Told Late Wife Beth He’d Date Again, But Promised He’ll ‘Never Get Married’

The Colorado native also spoke about the support he and his family have received from fans since he lost his wife.

“She had 30 million hits on her articles, that’s like unbelievable,” he said. “So that means a lot. Your fans keep you going, keep you alive, keep you happy, are your friends that you meet, so that helped her a lot too, with the battle. And now it’s helping me with this battle.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.