Leland Chapman was hospitalized after getting injured during a recent manhunt with his father, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

While chasing alleged fugitive Edward Morales in Adams County, Colorado, Leland tore his ACL, a family spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to AL.com, adding that the injury will require surgery.

According to Leland, the injury occurred while he was still recovering from a previous surgery to his left knee.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 42-year-old bounty hunter shared that he had been “trying to take it easy” and initially chased after Morales in a car.

“My intention was just to cut him off in the park in front of him and just wait because everybody was kinda close behind him. When I pulled in, he made eye contact with me, and I was seeing that this guy is running at slow speed, my speed, you know what I mean? ‘Cause he was tired himself,” he told the outlet, adding that he then made the decision to run after him.

Image zoom (L-R) Duane "Dog" Chapman and Leland Chapman Angela Weiss/Getty

However, the chase didn’t go as planned.

After getting out of the car, Leland says, Morales slammed a gate in Leland’s face, and “instead of opening the gate” he told Entertainment Tonight that he “tried to kick it open.”

“When I went to kick the gate, it kind of flexed and then it completely severed off my Achilles tendon. So it broke. Snapped it right in half,” he explained, adding that when he went to put pressure on his foot it “felt like I was walking on sand.”

Leland went on to share that he was eventually able to “get off one shot on the taser” although he wasn’t the one to actually grab Morales. “But I still slowed him down enough for everybody else to catch him,” he added.

The manhunt, which was filmed for the family’s upcoming show Dog’s Most Wanted, is the first the family has gone on since Beth Chapman died of cancer last month, according to AL.com. The Blast reported that the chase took place on Tuesday, when Morales was booked into Adams County Jail late that evening.

Beth, who battled a stage II throat cancer diagnosis, died at the age of 51 on June 26.

Image zoom (L-R) Leland Chapman, wife Jamie Chapman, Beth Chapman and Duane "Dog" Chapman Dog the Bounty Hunter/Instagram

This weekend, Beth’s family, friends and fans will have the chance to say their final farewells at her funeral, which will be streamed live on WGNAmerica.com and the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page, according to The Wrap.

Dog announced Beth’s funeral arrangements on Twitter and Facebook, sharing that it will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.