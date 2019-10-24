Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Not Dating Again After Wife Beth's Death: 'Sex Is a Thing in the Past'

It’s been nearly four months since Beth Chapman died, and losing the love of his life hasn’t gotten any easier for Duane “Dog” Chapman.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” the bounty hunter and reality star told PEOPLE Now on Thursday. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

Since laying his wife to rest at the end of June, Dog, 66, admitted that his outlook on physical intimacy has changed.

“Sex is a thing like almost in the past right now,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. Dog announced the news in a heartbreaking tweet. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Dog said that being around other loved ones has helped with the grieving process.

“As long as I’m not alone. If I’m completely alone, then I start thinking about it and crying,” he said. “If I’m around people, it’s a little easier.”

And he’s nowhere close to wanting to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”

In another interview with PEOPLE Now in August, Dog said while he’s open to love again, he will never re-marry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”