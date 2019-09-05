Duane 'Dog' Chapman Says Granddaughter Told Him She Still Smells Beth After Going in Her Closet

Duane “Dog” Chapman is opening up about the sweet way he plans to keep his late wife Beth Chapman‘s memory alive.

During a sit down interview with Page Six, Duane tearfully revealed that his granddaughter Madalynn told him, “‘Grandpa, I still smell grandma,'” after going into Beth’s closet.

“She said, ‘Are you going give all of her clothes away?'” Duane told the outlet. “Those clothes are going to always be there Madalynn, forever as far as grandpa is concerned.”

Duane went on to share that’s it’s not just Beth’s clothes that keep her memory alive — her presence is felt in almost every aspect of her family’s daily life.

“She loved animals, she carried weenies on the bounty to feed these dogs that are abused. We see a puppy, we see a dog or we hear a song … She loved rainy days. So when it rains, there are so many things that remind the family of her,” Duane told Page Six.

Image zoom Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Gives Tearful Interview After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

“I know for sure that will never go away. Those memories will be there forever,” he added.

Beth died of complications from throat cancer on June 26. She was 51.

Fans of the reality star got an inside look at how her family came to terms with the harrowing diagnosis on Wednesday’s episode of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted.

“In 2014 Duane ‘the Dog’ Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, retired from full time bounty hunting,” the show’s narrator says in the clip. “And in 2017, Beth won a year-long battle with cancer after having a tumor removed from her throat. But today, for the entire Chapman family, everything is about to change.”

While Duane, Beth and their daughter Cecily are shown driving, they receive a call from Beth’s doctor.

“I got some test results back on your Immunotherapy,” the doctors tells the family. “I hate to say it, but unfortunately, your tumor is not improving based on the immunotherapy. I need to advise you to start with some chemotherapy. I need to schedule a time to get you in as soon as possible. Would next Monday work?”

Image zoom Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I need to process it first and call you back,” Beth says, fighting back tears.

After the call concludes, Duane is seen pacing on the side of the road, while Beth and Cecily wipe away tears.

RELATED: Beth Chapman: Looking Back at the Late Dog the Bounty Hunter Star’s Brave Cancer Journey

Speaking with PEOPLE Now last month, Duane said that he has not yet seen the upcoming series, which will follow Beth’s difficult cancer battle and his first chapter without her.

“I have not looked at none of these shows,” Duane said. “I looked at the first show a little bit, but at that time, I wasn’t able to handle it.”