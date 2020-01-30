Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Called Moon Angell with Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Couldn't Stop Crying'

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman credits his longtime friend Moon Angell with helping him overcome suicidal thoughts.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive teaser from his upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Dog, 66, reveals that he called Angell during a particularly dark time following the death of his beloved wife Beth Chapman.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” he said. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

“You were going to commit suicide?” asks Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“Oh, yeah,” he confirms while holding back tears.

The Dog’s Most Wanted reality star says he has Angell to thank for changing his mind.

“Well, she’s pretty rough, this one,” he says.

“I say ‘brutally honest,'” Angell interjects, which gets a laugh out of Dog. “I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.”

When asked about the nature of their relationship, Angell confirms that her relationship with Dog is “intimate.”

“It has to be intimate,” she says. “Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.”

Dog and Angell’s relationship came under question after he posted an Instagram selfie of the two together earlier this month, leading many to believe they are a couple. Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman has been openly disapproved of their relationship.

And in another teaser from his Dr. Oz appearance released earlier this week, Dog even appears to propose to Angell.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” he says through tears in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Despite the possible proposal, a source told PEOPLE earlier this months that Dog and Angell are not in a romantic relationship.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Dog himself told PEOPLE Now last summer that he’d promised Beth he wouldn’t wed again. (Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51.)

Marriage aside, in another interview with PEOPLE Now in October, Dog also said he was nowhere near ready to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”

The full episode of Dr. Oz airs Monday (check local listings).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.