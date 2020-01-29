Dog the Bounty Hunter Appears to Propose to Moon Angell 7 Months After Wife Beth Chapman's Death

Is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman ready to walk down the aisle again?

In a new teaser from Dog’s upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the Dog’s Most Wanted reality star appears to propose longtime friend Moon Angell, seven months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman‘s death from cancer complications.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” he says through tears of Angell in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

While the clip doesn’t show Angell’s response, she is seen turning to Dog with a look of shock on her face.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

The full episode of Dr. Oz airs Monday.

Despite the possible proposal, a source told PEOPLE earlier this months that Dog and Angell are not in a romantic relationship.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

And Dog himself told PEOPLE Now that he’d promised Beth he wouldn’t wed again.

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Not Dating Family Friend After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death, Source Says

Rumors that Angell and Dog are a couple began to swirl after he posted an Instagram selfie of the two together.

“Thank you MOON !!!!” Dog, 66, captioned the shot, which featured him giving the camera a thumbs up. Fans flooded the post with supportive comment, assuming the two were a couple.

https://www.instagram.com/duanedogchapman/?utm_source=ig_embed

But the speculation didn’t sit well with Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman. In December, she engaged in a nasty Twitter feud with Angell, responding to a now-deleted report that she is dating Dog.

RELATED: Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Says She’s ‘Still in Disbelief’ After Reality Star’s Death

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa, 32, wrote in a tweet to Angell. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

Lyssa later said that she blocked Angell on Twitter, calling her “so annoying.”

And she has seemingly alluded to the possible proposal on Twitter. After a follower reminded her of “a man’s need for a woman and not to be alone,” Lyssa eplied, “A need for a con artist?”

A need for a con artist? — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. In an interview with PEOPLE Now in October, Dog said he was nowhere near ready to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”