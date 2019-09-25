Duane Chapman Recalls Moment Doctors Said His Late Wife Beth Wasn't 'Going to Pull Out of This'

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman can still remember the exact moment he was told his late wife Beth might not survive her cancer battle.

In an exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode of WGN’s Dog’s Most Wanted, Chapman touches base with Beth’s best friend Rainy Robinson to discuss his wife’s current state.

“She’s supposed to have a doctor’s appointment in six minutes and I don’t think she’s going,” Duane, 66, told Robinson. “I don’t think they’re going to give her the good news she wants to hear. I don’t think they’ll go, ‘Oh the other doctor that you’re seeing, it’s all shrinking and it’s really good.’ “

“It’s very hard for her to trust this whole process because of all the shenanigans that started in the very, very beginning rather than just telling her right upfront,” Robinson responded.

Image zoom Beth Chapman Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Because Beth “could barely talk” after her last surgery, Duane said he feared the worst.

“The doctor came to me and goes, ‘I’m not sure she’s going to pull out of this. We’ve been trying to wake her up, she’s been in and out of consciousness, she may slip into a coma.’ I did my test and I took a blank piece of paper and I laid it on her chest with a pen. I shook her head and go, ‘Honey I want you to sign that and she went like this, (puts up middle finger), and the doctor says, ‘She’s alright.’ “

Beth died on June 26 at the age of 51 following her aggressive throat cancer diagnosis.

The Chapman family has been struggling in the months since Beth’s death, Duane told PEOPLE Now last month, admitting that some of their kids are “barely making it” without her.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said. The couple shared four kids together: Bonnie Chapman, 20, Garry Chapman, 18, Dominic Davis, 34, and Cecily Chapman, 26 (Beth’s daughter with her ex-husband).

Duane continued: “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’”

Image zoom Beth Chapman and Duane Chapman Getty Images

Last week, Duane was hospitalized for a heart issue, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. After feeling pain in his chest, the reality star was taken to a hospital in Colorado.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

“It feels much better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help,” he said recently to Colorado station FOX31 and Channel 2 last week. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

The family honored Beth with memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado.

WGN America’s upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted, set to premiere on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America, will chronicle Beth’s cancer journey.