Police: Drunk Driver Allegedly Responsible for Death of Sarah Hyland's Cousin Had BAC of .103

The man involved in a car accident that left Sarah Hyland‘s cousin dead was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. (The legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.)
Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, died late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, after Eggeling ran a red light at an intersection.
“The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Eggeling, left the scene of the collision on foot,” the police report states. “The collision resulted in two individuals from the other involved vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene.”
According to the police report, the officers could smell “the odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling, who also had “slurred speech” at the time.
The police report states that the collision caused the Trevor to be ejected from the vehicle. He later died after being transported to a local hospital. Trevor’s father, who was also in the car, suffered head and facial injuries during the crash and is still recovering.
Eggeling was originally booked into Douglas County Corrections for leaving the scene of a personal injury collision and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury; however, since Trevor died, additional charges are still pending.
Hyland, 28, shared the news of her teenage cousin’s death on Instagram.
“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend. “Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”
Along with the message, Hyland provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.
According to the page, Trevor and his dad Bryan were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.”
“Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven. Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the page continues. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”
Hyland also thanked her Modern Family costars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould for donating and sharing the link to their respective social media followers.