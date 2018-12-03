Police: Drunk Driver Allegedly Responsible for Death of Sarah Hyland's Cousin Had BAC of .103

The man involved in a car accident that left Sarah Hyland‘s cousin dead was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. (The legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.)

Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, died late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, after Eggeling ran a red light at an intersection.

“The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Eggeling, left the scene of the collision on foot,” the police report states. “The collision resulted in two individuals from the other involved vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene.”

According to the police report, the officers could smell “the odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling, who also had “slurred speech” at the time.

