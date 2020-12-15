Drew Sidora Claims Nicki Minaj Criticized Her Post-Baby Body When She Auditioned to Play the Rapper

Drew Sidora went on to share that she took Nicki Minaj's remarks as "constructive criticism"

Drew Sidora is speaking out about an uncomfortable audition experience during which she claims rapper Nicki Minaj criticized her body just months after giving birth.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer recently appeared on Kandi Burruss' YouTube series Speak on It, revealing that Minaj made comments to Sidora about her weight during an audition for an ABC Family sitcom based on Minaj's childhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sidora first recalled having previously been told, "Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC," referring to her 2013 role as TLC's T-Boz in the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

The reality star, 35, then shared that Minaj was one of the people to make a comment about her weight during an in-person audition.

"So, I was up for an ABC family series, a Nicki Minaj pilot. And Nicki herself said that. She said I don't look how I looked when I played T-Boz," Sidora claimed. "I was like, 'Nicki!' It was like, all these ABC execs around but I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me."

Image zoom Credit: Arnold Turner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; John Lamparski/WireImage

"And then she said that in front of all of these [executives]," she continued. "It is was it is. I was like, 'Look, I just had a baby.' I think at the time my baby was like 3 months old, I was literally still breastfeeding."

Sidora went on to share that she took Minaj's remarks as "constructive criticism" and "advice" to begin her weight loss journey.

"What I took away was, 'Girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. You can't keep blaming it on the baby and get to work,' " she told Burruss. "Like, yes, I had a baby, let's not body shame, but it did give me that motivation. So I turned it into lemonade like let’s get in the gym and really get my career back. So, I’ve been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health."

A representative for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sidora's claims.

Sidora recently joined season 13 of RHOA and opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about her excitement to be on the show.

"I like to have fun," Sidora told PEOPLE. "People don't get to know a lot about me, so this was a great opportunity just to bring myself, my family, who I am and my truth, the good and ugly."

Image zoom Drew Sidora | Credit: Bravo Media

While the Chicago native might be new to Bravo, she's no rookie when it comes to being in the spotlight. The actress is most known for her roles on That's So Raven, The Game and Hindsight.

"I may have had a successful career, but it definitely hasn't been easy," she said. "And I'm a human being, just like everyone else. I deal with problems. I make mistakes. So I just felt like as long as I'm true to self, hopefully, it can inspire somebody to entertain the people."