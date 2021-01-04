The couple's relationship drama has been unfolding on the current season of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta

Drew Sidora is opening up about her husband's unannounced, multi-day trip to Florida.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star discussed Ralph Pittman's decision to leave home for a few days without telling her.

"So, yeah, that was a first," the Step Up actress, 35, said. "He had never left town for multiple days. But I want to say this as we start off 2021 — he actually surprised us and took me and the family and we are at the beach right now. So I'm not even in Atlanta. I just wanted to let you know, things are happening."

On a recent episode of RHOA, Sidora confronted Pittman during their six-year anniversary dinner about him leaving town. Though he initially resisted telling her his exact location after she pressed multiple times, he finally said he would "appease" his wife and revealed that he had been in Tampa.

When Andy Cohen asked Sidora if Pittman had ever previously disappeared on her during their marriage, she said that at one point, he "went to get on a flight to go to Los Angeles, but he never actually took the flight."

"He actually came to his senses and came home," she said. "So yeah, this was a first for multiple days."

During the anniversary episode, audiences also watched Sidora accuse Pittman of spying on their family via cameras in the house while he was away, which he denied. ("I wasn't watching you on the camera," he told her.)

But during her virtual sit-down with Cohen, Sidora disclosed that Pittman admitted to "watching" his family.

"You know, we bought our home together, and yeah, [there are] security cameras everywhere," Sidora said. "And that's one thing about Ralph — he is in IT and ... as he shared to me recently in counseling, he wanted to make sure we were safe, and that was the reason why he was watching us on the cameras."

Since the current season of RHOA premiered in December, Sidora has been open about the state of her marriage, acknowledging on a recent episode, "We've got to get our act together for the sake of our kids and for our marriage if we want this thing to last."

On the most recent episode, audiences saw the couple return to marriage counseling during their first session with Love McPherson.

Their decision to go back to therapy came after Pittman told Sidora on the Dec. 20 episode that he was "definitely down with counseling."

But has Pittman put in the work in their marriage?

"You know, we're on that journey," Sidora told Cohen, 52, on Sunday. "I think just doing the work and as you saw, like, he opened up a little bit about his past, and so there is some trauma — as I learned from Coach Love — and he's working on himself."

"He is committed to the marriage," she added.