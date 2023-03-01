Drew Sidora Claims Husband Is a 'Serial Cheater,' Caused Mental Abuse in Amended Divorce Filing

Drew Sidora has lodged an explosive set of allegations against estranged husband Ralph Pittman, claiming in an amended divorcing filing that he's a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her mentally, financially and at one point, got "physically aggressive" with her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and actress (known for The Game and Step Up) first filed for divorce on Monday, an hour before Pittman filed his own set of paperwork to legally end their marriage. In her initial complaint, filed as an uncontested divorce, Sidora simply stated their marriage was "irrevocably broken."

She now — in her amended complaint complaint obtained by PEOPLE and filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Wednesday — claims that she "simply cannot take [Pittman's] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer."

A rep for Pittman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sidora's claims.

Among Sidora's allegations, according to the documents, was that Pittman committed "repeated uncondoned adultery during the marriage" and even "allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact" with her so that they could "flaunt" their relationships with him.

In one instance outlined in the complaint, Sidora claimed that a woman had "the unmitigated gall and audacity" to screenshot and send "'sexting' messages directly" to her and Pittman. Once confronted with the text messages, Sidora said her husband requested they attend marriage counseling where he "professed his love" for her.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. Mindy Small/Getty

Sidora went on to allege in the papers that her husband's "cruel treatment" had "accelerated and gotten progressively worse" last month.

During one argument, Sidora claimed in the filing, Pittman allegedly "grabbed her cell phone out of her hand" which caused her "to fall to the floor." He then "literally peeled the phone out" of her hand "aggressively," she claimed.

After she asked for her cell phone back, Pittman allegedly screamed he paid the cell phone bill and the phone belonged to him. She then called 911 but the police did not arrive, the documents stated. Sidora later obtained a new cell phone.

Pittman's alleged actions, Sidora said in the docs, led her to have "a reasonably justified apprehension for her emotional health, and for the mental and emotional health" of their children (Aniya, 5, Machai, 7, and Josiah, 11 — the latter a son Sidora has from a previous relationship).

In fact, she says she "considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order" against Pittman and flying with her children to Chicago where they "could feel safe."

Additionally, Sidora claimed in the complaint that Pittman has been "financially abusive" throughout their marriage — including during the week of Feb. 13, when he allegedly "withdrew a large sum of money" from her business bank account across multiple days.

The television personality claimed that "he has asserted himself" into all of her business affairs, and has taken control of all of her "business and personal finances."

According to the documents, Pitman had access to her business funds and spent more than "at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income" that Sidora earned during the marriage under "the guise of paying household bills." He also allegedly "squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars" of a personal injury settlement received by his wife.

Sidora "is certain that her income has paid most of the household bills throughout the duration" of their marriage. She adds Pittman "has wiggled his way into every work project" that Sidora has in an effort to be keep himself on camera [for RHOA and elsewhere] "as much as possible."

Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora. SplashNews.com

Earlier Wednesday, Pittman released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the end of his marriage.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman said. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In his divorce filing — filed as a contested divorce, something Sidora claimed in her amended complaint was in an effort to "strike first" in divorce court "to embarrass and humiliate" her — Pittman listed the couple's separation date as Feb. 19.

Sidora claims they have been separated since last Thursday, Feb. 23. Her petition notes that "there is no chance or hope of reconciliation" between the spouses.

Both want custody of their children. Pittman requesting joint legal and physical custody while Sidora has asked for joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody, per the documents.

She also wants to keep living in their home, doesn't want to pay Pittman's debts, and asks that he pay his share of child support. Her complaint says that Pittman "should not be entitled to any alimony or spousal support" from her due to his "repeated and condoned adultery."

Drew Sidora and her family. Drew Sidora/instagram

Sidora and Pittman married in August 2014. Six years later, in 2020, Sidora made her debut on RHOA's 13th season.

Many of the couple's marital woes leading up to their divorce have been seen on the Bravo series.

Last year, Sidora discovered a suspicious text message between her husband and his female assistant (who was later fired). "Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me," she said on the show. "I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home."

Sidora also said she wanted Pittman to "respect the relationship."

Despite their challenges, Sidora told BET last June that the pair planned to continue fighting for their marriage.

"I thought it was like Cinderella like a happily ever after and so we thought that's what it was going to be," she said. "My parents who have been married for like 60 years made it look so easy. I'm in a situation where we have children, we're moving to a new city — life is happening and people are growing as well as changing."

She continued, "It's hard because sometimes you're like, do I need to stay in this marriage or am I better off by myself? Then I think to myself when two people commit and you keep committing to each other, what can we do to fix this? You're switching counselors to find the right one — but we're committed and I think that's what keeps people together."

The actress also noted that it's "not that it's perfect because I'm not perfect and God knows he's not perfect," but they "keep doing the work" nonetheless.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed in full on Peacock.