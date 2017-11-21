Drew Scott Reveals How Much Weight He Lost on DWTS — and His Truly 'Weird' Celebration Meal

Drew Scott took his final bow on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars — but looking back on the competition, he has no regrets.

“Honestly, just to be in the final four means everything,” the Property Brothers star told reporters after the show.

“I honestly didn’t think that I would make it here, and it’s all because of this gal right here,” he said, referencing his pro partner Emma Slater. “I couldn’t thank her enough!”

While he didn’t walk away with this season’s coveted Mirrorball trophy, the 39-year-old still has a lot to be proud of — including his staggering 34 lb. weight loss.

“I’ve always been a pretty healthy guy, but I haven’t done as much cardio as I should have,” he said. “And I never thought dancing would give me this much, so I will definitely [keep the weight off] with more sports — that’s how I like to get my cardio, and then maybe put a bit of muscle back on. I’ve dropped a lot of muscle.”

Asked what his wife-to-be Linda Phan thinks, Drew quipped: “She’s like, ‘Oh, hello abs!’ ”

And even though his ballroom days are over, don’t expect him to put away his dancing shoes forever.

“I just have more energy, and I’m not stopping dancing,” he said. “I’m going to be the most annoying person ever because I’m going to dance everywhere I go! My brother is going to be like, ‘Stop dancing on the show already.’ “

As for whether fans can expect to see Drew’s twin Jonathan on the ABC dance competition?

“Jonathan and I have been asked for years to both do it as a brother vs. brother and I keep teasing [him],” said Drew. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I did it. I guess I one-upped you.’ You have to do reverse psychology with Jonathan and maybe he’ll come and do it.”

And last but not least, we had to ask the HGTV star how he plans on celebrating the end of his DWTS journey: with one big dinner.

“We’re gonna go out and I’m going to eat a lot tonight,” he said. “I want a burger and hot dog and sushi. Is that a weird combo?”

The Dancing with the Stars finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.