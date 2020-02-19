Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed as Coroner Rules Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Died in a Homicide

Image zoom Amie Harwick Amie Harwick/ Instagram

Dr. Amie Harwick’s death has been declared a homicide.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced Tuesday that the therapist’s autopsy had been completed and Harwick, the ex-fiancée of The Price Is Right host Drew Carey died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

In addition to the blunt force trauma, Los Angeles Medical Examiner Public Information Officer tells PEOPLE there was also “evidence of manual strangulation” and Harwick’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The 38-year-old died of her injuries at the hospital Saturday, according to the coroner’s report.

Image zoom Drew Carey and Amie Harwick Michael Bezjian/WireImage

On Saturday at 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills on an alarming call of a “woman screaming,” the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by Harwick’s distressed roommate on the street, who told police that Harwick was being assaulted by an ex-boyfriend.

Police then went to check the residence and found Harwick unresponsive, lying on the ground beneath a third story balcony.

Officers shared that Harwick was “gravely injured.”

“She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall,” police said in the press release.

An investigation into the incident revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry.

“A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder entering the property and leaving after the murder,” police said in the press release.

Hours after the assault, police arrested the suspect (Harwick’s former boyfriend) 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse in Playa Del Rey. He was charged with murder, police said in the press release.

Pursehouse is currently being held on a $2 million bail, according to inmate records, and a scheduled court appearance is not immediately available.

Before her death on Saturday, Harwick was granted two restraining orders against the man who’s now suspected of murdering her.

Several outlets report Harwick went to court twice to seek restraining orders against Pursehouse, whom she dated more than a decade ago.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Harwick was awarded a temporary restraining order in 2011 against Pursehouse. The order was dismissed a short time later, when she failed to show up for a follow-up hearing at the Superior Court branch in Van Nuys.

According to KTLA and KABC-TV, Harwick returned to court nine months later, and a judge approved her request for a temporary restraining order — one that was extended in 2012.

Image zoom Amie Harwick Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

All three outlets report the order expired two weeks ago — soon after Harwick and Pursehouse had a chance encounter at a Los Angeles event.

“She said that when he saw her, he just went ballistic,” friend Vera Duffy told the Times. “He lost it. He made a scene,” saying that she’d ruined his life.

“She was very scared. … She said, ‘What am I going to do? I let my roommate know, I have home security,’” Duffy recalled.

In the wake of Harwick’s tragic death, The Price Is Right has postponed production.

“In light of the passing of Amie Harwick, we have postponed production this week,” Kristina Kirk, vice president of communications, at Fremantle told PEOPLE.

Fremantle produces and owns the television game show.

Carey, 61, spoke out about Harwick’s death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” Carey added.

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that The Price Is Right host Carey proposed to Harwick, who authored The New Sex Bible for Women. The couple ended their engagement later that year.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.