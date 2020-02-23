Drew Carey Tearfully Honors Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick: She ‘Didn't Deserve to Die Like She Did'

Drew Carey was filled with emotion as he reflected on his relationship with ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who was found mortally wounded on February 15 after allegedly being thrown from a balcony by an ex-boyfriend.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” Carey, 61, said on Friday’s episode of his Sirius XM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, as he began to cry.

“She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her,” he added.

Carey, who always sent the set lists for his Sirius XM show to Harwick throughout their relationship, went on to say that one week he made a special set just for her.

“This one week I said, ‘Hey I made a set for you.’ And she said, ‘Oh really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I played it for her and she teared up,” he continued, adding that they played “this set of music all the time for each other.”

“We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other,” he said. “All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

Before playing the sentimental set for his listeners, Carey reflected on the love he continued to feel for Harwick, even after they ended their engagement in 2018.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he said. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

“I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much,” he added.

Carey went on to share that he may be taking some time off from the weekly show.

“I might take a couple weeks off because I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now but I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her,” he said.

The set of songs included Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” The “5” Royales’ “Dedicated to the One I Love,” Rascals’ “A Girl Like You,” Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good,” Three Dog Night’s “Old Fashioned Love Song,” and The Damned’s “New Rose.”

Carey previously spoke out about Harwick’s death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” he added.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced Tuesday that Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

In addition to the blunt force trauma, Los Angeles Medical Examiner Public Information Officer told PEOPLE there was also “evidence of manual strangulation.”

Police have charged Harwick’s ex, Gareth Pursehouse, with burglary and her murder, alleging the 41-year-old waited outside her Hollywood Hills apartment for her to return before attacking her inside her home. He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail with no bail.

Pursehouse’s attorney, public defender Patrick Hare, did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.