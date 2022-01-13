“He was very supportive and mentored me and gave me advice and was always so kind to me and nice,“ Drew Carey said after Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65

Drew Carey Reveals How Bob Saget 'Mentored' Him Before Getting His Start in Hollywood: 'So Kind'

Drew Carey is reflecting on how much Bob Saget impacted his life.

Following Saget's sudden death at age 65 on Sunday, The Price is Right host spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the late actor and comedian helped him start his career in Hollywood.

"I met him when I first started out, quite a few times, at a local comedy club in Cleveland," Carey told the outlet. "Once, he invited me to a taping of Full House when I was out here in L.A., and it's one of the reasons I missed my first Tonight Show [performance].

He continued, "That invitation to go see the taping, in some kind of weird way, really affected much of my career. He was very supportive and mentored me and gave me advice and was always so kind to me and nice. I loved hanging out with him."

Bob Saget; Drew Carey Credit: John M. Heller/Getty Images

Carey added to ET that he was also a fan of Saget before the two even became friends, sharing that he attended the late star's comedy shows and was always in awe of the standing ovations he received.

Speaking on Saget's death, Carey said it "really shook me up" because he was "honestly the nicest guy."

"I was friends with Norm [Macdonald] and Bob Saget too. I really don't like being at an age where people I know, and personally know, are dying," he noted. "Bob was honestly like the nicest guy."

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Saget's autopsy was completed on Monday, and the report indicated that "there is no evidence of drug use or foul play" but "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation."

Since his death, a number of stars have spoken out about Saget's many acts of kindness over the years.

Carey tweeted, "Well this one hurts. I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out. He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him. He was SO damn funny and so kind. Ugh.💔"

Pete Davidson opened up about how Saget supported him in the past, calling the fellow comic "one of the nicest men on the planet."

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway [sic] he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he said in a statement posted on stand-up comedian Dave Sirus' social media pages. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

bob saget Bob Saget | Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Davidson added, "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped," Radnor, 47, tweeted on Sunday. "We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos."