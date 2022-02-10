Drew Carey Recalls His Last Conversation with Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Before Her Tragic Murder

"I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died," Drew Carey says of his final text message to Amie Harwick in 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick

Drew Carey is opening up about the final conversation he had with his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

In a preview of the CBS special 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick, Carey opens up about the final text exchange he shared with Harwick, 38, before her tragic death in February 2020.

"I got a text from her [that read], 'I would love to get together with you and talk,' " Carey, 63, recalls. "And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.' "

When 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty asks if he's "sad" that he "never got that chance" to meet up with Harwick, Carey gets emotional.

"I never got it," the Price Is Right host says. "I never had a chance to do it."

After Moriarty reminds him that Harwick loved him, Carey says: "That's the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me... And I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died."

Carey and Harwick, who is the author of The New Sex Bible for Women, got engaged in January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The couple ended their engagement later that year.

In the early hours of Feb. 15, 2020, Harwick was killed after being attacked and thrown from a balcony allegedly by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse. Police later charged Pursehouse with burglary and her murder, alleging the 41-year-old waited outside her Hollywood Hills apartment for her to return before attacking the sex therapist inside her home. Harwick had been granted two restraining orders against Pursehouse prior to her death.

Pursehouse has since pleaded not guilty to her murder.

In the wake of the tragedy, Carey spoke out in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."

"She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation," he added.

Amie Harwick Amie Harwick | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," he said. "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master's degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

Carey continued, "Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

Drew Carey Amie Harwick Drew Carey and Amie Harwick | Credit: Instagram

With the second anniversary of Harwick's death approaching, Carey told 48 Hours that Valentine's Day will never be the same.

"I don't know if I'll ever want to celebrate Valentine's Day with a dinner. You know? I just don't want to do anything... Valentine's Day sucks now. That's not a good day to remember," he said. "I think about her every single day... You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me."

Carey added, "She cared so much about helping people. That was her life's purpose. She just wanted to help people. Especially women."

48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick premieres Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and will also be streaming on Paramount+.