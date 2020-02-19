Drew Carey Calls for Change in Domestic Violence Laws Following the Death of His Ex-Fianceé

Drew Carey is calling for change in domestic violence laws after his ex-fiancée was tragically killed following a fall from a balcony after allegedly being attacked by a former boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Carey, 61, shared a petition “Justice 4 Amie” that aims to update laws for victims of domestic violence.

“Please sign this petition and chip in if you can. Thank you and bless you,” Carey wrote on Twitter.

The petition was started by Harwick’s friend Diana Arias. Harwick was a well-known family and sex therapist.

“Domestic Violence is a serious concern for everyone,” the petition reads. “I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a doctor in the mental health field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie.”

The petition proposes that California lawmakers should prevent restraining orders from having an expiration date and require stalkers/abusers to take mandatory in-person, long term counseling.

Please sign this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeForAmie

Thank you and bless you 🙏https://t.co/3eOfWhU5gb — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 18, 2020

The petition is also calling for California lawmakers to allow victims to have the choice of whether or not they want to testify against their abusers as well as introducing a stalker/abuser registry “made to warn others of the deviant behavior.”

“People shouldn’t have to die to make changes. If Amie’s murder can save countless others’ lives like she was doing when she was alive then it makes this pain of her death not in vain,” the petition reads.

The petition is asking more than 600,000 followers to sign and support the effort.

RELATED: Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Therapist Amie Harwick Dies After Fall from Balcony

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced on Tuesday that Harwick’s autopsy had been completed. She died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

In addition to the blunt force trauma, Los Angeles Medical Examiner Public Information Officer told PEOPLE there was also “evidence of manual strangulation” and Harwick’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The 38-year-old died of her injuries at the hospital Saturday, according to the coroner’s report.

On Saturday at 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills on an alarming call of a “woman screaming,” the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by Harwick’s distressed roommate on the street, who allegedly told police that Harwick was being assaulted by an ex-boyfriend.

Image zoom Drew Carey and Amie Harwick Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Police then went to check the residence and found Harwick unresponsive, lying on the ground beneath a third story balcony.

Officers shared that Harwick was “gravely injured.”

“She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall,” police said in the press release.

An investigation into the incident revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry.

“A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder entering the property and leaving after the murder,” police said in the press release.

Hours after the assault, police arrested the suspect (Harwick’s former boyfriend) 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse in Playa Del Rey. He was charged with murder, police said in the press release.

Pursehouse is currently being held on a $2 million bail, according to inmate records, and a scheduled court appearance is not immediately available.

Before her death on Saturday, Harwick was granted two restraining orders against Pursehouse.

Image zoom Amie Harwick Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Several outlets report Harwick went to court twice to seek restraining orders against Pursehouse, whom she dated more than a decade ago.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Harwick was awarded a temporary restraining order in 2011 against Pursehouse. The order was dismissed a short time later, when she failed to show up for a follow-up hearing at the Superior Court branch in Van Nuys.

According to KTLA and KABC-TV, Harwick returned to court nine months later, and a judge approved her request for a temporary restraining order — one that was extended in 2012.

All three outlets report the order expired two weeks ago — soon after Harwick and Pursehouse had a chance encounter at a Los Angeles event.

“She said that when he saw her, he just went ballistic,” friend Vera Duffy told the Times. “He lost it. He made a scene,” saying that she’d ruined his life.

“She was very scared. … She said, ‘What am I going to do? I let my roommate know, I have home security,’” Duffy recalled.

Carey spoke out about Harwick’s death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” Carey added.

He also paid tribute to his late ex on Twitter writing, “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.”

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that The Price Is Right host Carey proposed to Harwick, who authored The New Sex Bible for Women. The couple ended their engagement later that year.

RELATED: Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Sought Restraining Orders Against Ex Suspected of Killing Her

In the wake of Harwick’s tragic death, The Price Is Right has postponed production.

“In light of the passing of Amie Harwick, we have postponed production this week,” Kristina Kirk, vice president of communications, at Fremantle told PEOPLE.

Fremantle produces and owns the television game show.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.