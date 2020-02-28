Drew Carey Attends Former Fiancée Amie Harwick's Wake

Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, was mourned at a private memorial on Thursday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Carey was seen arriving at the funeral home in Harwick’s home state of Pennsylvania for a wake. He looked somber as he walked alongside Harwick’s friends and family.

Harwick was found mortally wounded on Feb. 15 after allegedly being thrown from a balcony by an ex-boyfriend.

On Friday, Carey became emotional while remembering his relationship with Harwich during his SiriusXM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” Carey, 61, said as he began to cry. :She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

Carey reflected on the love he felt for Harwick, even after they ended their engagement in 2018.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he said. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Carey also spoke out about Harwick’s death in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” he added.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced last week that Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner Public Information Officer also told PEOPLE there was “evidence of manual strangulation.”

Police have charged Harwick’s ex, Gareth Pursehouse, with burglary and her murder, alleging the 41-year-old waited outside her Hollywood Hills apartment for her to return before attacking her inside her home. He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail with no bail.

Pursehouse’s attorney, public defender Patrick Hare, did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.