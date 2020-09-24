The actress said she "got stood up and didn't match with anyone" while using the dating app Raya

Drew Barrymore Teases She Did 'Terribly' with Online Dating Apps: 'It Was a Real Wake-Up Call'

Drew Barrymore's experience with online dating didn't exactly go as planned.

During Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Blended actress shared that while her trial with online dating was entertaining, it was ultimately a "real wake-up call."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did terribly," Barrymore admitted. "I got stood up and I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like 'You should try it, you will do great.' "

The actress revealed that she had been using Raya, an exclusive dating app that only accepts a small percentage of applicants and often used by celebrities and industry insiders.

"It was a car wreck," she said of her experience.

While Barrymore, 45, wasn't successful on the app, she said she loved being able to be apart of the online dating conversation.

"I definitely had a lot of fun with it," she shared. "I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that so I thought online dating might fasciate that desire."

Image zoom Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

When asked if she came across any other celebrities on the app, Barrymore joked there were so many stars it was like "looking through an Us Weekly."

"There were a lot of exciting people," she shared, before adding that it wasn't a celebrity who stood her up.

"I got stood up by a guy who owned a restaurant," she revealed.

Last week, on an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared that she was putting her dating life on the back burner.

Speaking to her guest, Jane Fonda, the Never Been Kissed star said she was taking a different approach to her love life.

"Recently you said that you were swearing off men," Barrymore said to Fonda. "Can I please talk to you about this? ‘Cause I think I’m there and have been there for the last five years. What’s happening?"

Fonda, 82, told Barrymore, "You’re so young! You’re too young to swear off anything. You have to stay open to anything, Drew. I’m too old, so it’s very easy to swear off getting undressed, even in candlelight."

Barrymore explained she was "not closed for business."

"But I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open [up]," she said. "I just can’t fit it in."

Fonda then encouragingly told Barrymore, "Well, you can squeeze a little affair or two in there. I’m all for it."

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore on Single Parenting: “I’m Like a Weird, Cool Dad”

Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012 and the two divorced in 2016. They co-parent their daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

The Flower Beauty creator told PEOPLE earlier this month she’s “a hopeless romantic,” but that she would never marry again.

"And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married," she said. "It’s like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go."