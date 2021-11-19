"If I could do it and people wouldn't know it was me, I would do it," Gayle King told Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Tells Gayle King She Should Look for Love on Dating Apps: 'I Dip in and Out'

Drew Barrymore is sharing some modern dating advice with Gayle King.

Explaining that it is "so hard on dating apps," Barrymore, 46, said, "I feel like I'm always swiping left because they are too young [or] I don't know who they are."

When asked by King to confirm if she still uses dating apps after previously stating that she would stop, Barrymore noted that she does indeed use them, before she suggested that King should as well.

"I dip in and out," the 50 First Dates star said. "... Every once in a while, and then I, like, freak out and jump off."

drew barrymore, gayle king

Continuing their candid conversation, King told Barrymore and the rest of the roundtable that she would join a dating app if she could do so discreetly.

"If I could do it and people wouldn't know it was me, I would do it," King said. "... I wish I was brave enough to do it, I do. I prefer to meet somebody through a friend of a friend of friend or you meet somebody somewhere."

"But I believe that there's a lot of nice, single people out and we're like ... ships passing through the night, just going past each other," she continued, before Matthews, 42, explained that if she isn't going to date online, she has to make an effort to do so in person.

The suggestion, however, was not one that King agreed with. "Ross, I went to a restaurant once by myself and so I'm sitting there with my book and the waiter comes up to me and says, 'Excuse me, ma'am, your book is upside down.' I wanted to pretend I was reading," King recalled, laughing, of a past attempt to find a partner.

Last September, Barrymore opened up about her usage of a dating app and how it didn't go exactly as she had planned.

Appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Blended actress shared that while her trial with online dating was entertaining, it was ultimately a "real wake-up call."

"I did terribly," Barrymore admitted. "I got stood up and I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like 'You should try it, you will do great.'"

The actress revealed that she had been using Raya, an exclusive dating app that only accepts a small percentage of applicants and often used by celebrities and industry insiders. "It was a car wreck," she said of her experience.