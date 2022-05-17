Drew Barrymore Says Her Younger Self 'Wouldn't Listen' to Her Advice Now: 'I Wanted Wild, Rebellious Fun'
Drew Barrymore is opening up about what she would tell her younger self.
While walking the red carpet for the 26th Annual Webby Awards, the 47-year-old actress and talk show host spoke candidly about the advice she'd now give to a young Drew, who struggled with addiction at an early age.
"She wouldn't have listened," Barrymore told PEOPLE Monday. "But I have better advice for myself now. I like trying to tell myself to please react with grace. Be on the high road. Don't flip out about everything. Find calm, find peace."
RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She's Been Sober for Over 2 Years: Alcohol 'Did Not Serve Me and My Life'
"Those are things I wish I could've told myself when I was a kid, but I would've never thought those things were possible, nor did I really want them at that time. Now I want them," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"I wanted wild, rebellious fun," the Santa Clarita Diet actress added.
RELATED: Drew Barrymore Preps Daughters About Discovering Her 'Wild' Past Given Her 'Chaste' Mom Persona
Barrymore has previously been open about her "wild" past, including being admitted to Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital for 18 months when she was 13 years old.
RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Explains Why She's Never Had Plastic Surgery: 'I'm a Highly Addictive Person'
In celebration of the Season 2 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show in September last year, Barrymore, who lives in New York, took a tour of Los Angeles and stopped at the institution where she spent time as a child. She recalled the experience in a video clip, discussing how it shaped her into the woman she is today.
"I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me," Barrymore tearfully shared at the time.
- Niecy Nash Loves Being Married to Wife Jessica Betts 'So Much': She's the 'Wind Beneath My Wings'
- WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feeling 'Guilty' Returning to Sport 9 Weeks After Welcoming Son
- See The Bachelorette Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' 'Playful and Fun' 5-Tier Wedding Cake
- Rebel Wilson Teases New Romance, Says Her 'Healthy Relationship' Was a 'Setup'