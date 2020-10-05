Drew Barrymore Reacts to Chloe Fineman's Saturday Night Live Parody: 'Honored to Be a Part of It'

Drew Barrymore is embracing that Saturday Night Live poked fun at her new talk show.

The NBC sketch comedy series kicked off its 46th season this past weekend with a hilarious spoof of The Drew Barrymore Show, with Chloe Fineman nailing her impersonation of Barrymore, 45.

"Hello to all my beautiful wildflowers," Fineman, dressed as the Charlie's Angels actress, said in the skit. "I'm just like you, a boho, free-spirit, mommy mother movie star since I was 6."

The segment even mocked the recent controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, with the announcer saying, "after seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn down the different direction."

Fineman, 32, also impersonated Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as guests on the talk show, while Alex Moffatt played Barrymore's ex-husband, Tom Green.

"I love you so much I want to come into your room and murder you with a butter spoon," Fineman said as Witherspoon, 44.

Barrymore reacted to the parody on Instagram, sharing a laughing selfie as the skit played on the television screen behind her.

"@nbcsnl and @chloeiscrazy is the greatest thing," she wrote. "I have loved SNL for as long as i know, and to also have the @thedrewbarrymoreshow brought to the party is so fun. Honored to be a part of it . PS #DREWSNEWS hearts #WEEKENDUPDATE."

Witherspoon commented on the post, writing, "So good & btw I do love you THAT much 💕💕💕 💕."

Barrymore responded, "I mean come on! I will happily be taken down by your butter spoon any day!!!!!!"

Fineman also commented on Barrymore's post, writing, "Love you!!! Nothing better than getting to do Drew on SNL."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the show last month, Barrymore said she was most excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."