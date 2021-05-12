Drew Barrymore is one of several celebrity guests hosts that will fill in for Tony Dokoupil, who is expecting his second child with wife Katy Tur

Drew Barrymore is gearing up to step into a temporary new hosting role.

CBS This Morning announced Wednesday that Barrymore, 46, will serve as a guest co-host during the 8 a.m. hour for two days next week amid Tony Dokoupil's paternity leave. The Charlie's Angels actress will be the first of several co-hosts to step in amid Dokoupil's absence.

"I am so passionate about the news. It is a dream to be able to be a part of that iconic round table with Gayle King and Anthony Mason, but my heart is with Tony Dokoupil as he and his wife welcome their new baby," Barrymore, who will co-host on Monday and Tuesday, tells PEOPLE.

"Exciting news! @CBSThisMorning will have a series of guest co-hosts beginning next week," the show tweeted. "We're kicking it off with @DrewBarrymore Monday + Tuesday for our 8 A.M. hour and @vladduthiersCBS will fill in for @tonydokoupil in our 7 A.M. hour as he welcomes his new baby."

Barrymore will be followed by numerous stars that will be taking a seat at the CBS This Morning table, including actor LeVar Burton, who will host May 19 and 20. For the week of May 24, model Ashley Graham and The Late Show's bandleader Jon Batiste will divide co-hosting duties during the 8 a.m. timeslot.

"We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected," Barrymore, who is also an executive producer on her show, said in a statement following the renewal news. "This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us."

Dokoupil, for his part, joined CBS News in 2016 and later became a CBS This Morning co-host in 2019. PEOPLE confirmed in January that he's expecting his second child — a daughter — with wife Katy Tur, whom he wed in 2017.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple — who shares 2-year-old son Theodore, a.k.a. "Teddy" — had "wanted to try again" for another child and "were fortunate" to discover that they were expecting again late last summer. The pair's little bundle of joy is due sometime this month.

Sharing a tweet featuring PEOPLE's report, Dokoupil, 40 — who also has two children from a previous marriage — posted a "visual confirmation" of Tur's baby bump as she did her hair and makeup while eating a snack.

Tur, who is an NBC News correspondent and the host of Katy Tur Reports, also confirmed the pregnancy news on MSNBC.

"A little bit of personal breaking news before we go. Leave it to Page Six to scoop my own announcement, but Tony and I are expecting a baby girl this May," Tur, 37, said in January. "Her two older brothers and her older sister are all very excited, as are mom and dad."