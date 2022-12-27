Drew Barrymore Admits She's Been Ghosted by Someone She Dated: 'It Hurts'

The Drew Barrymore Show host opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about where she stands on dating and why "it's a very human, natural thing to do"

By
Wendy Naugle
Wendy Naugle

Wendy Naugle is the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE as Deputy Editor in July 2019 and helped oversee some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year. Before that, Naugle was executive editor at Glamour, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit. Her stories on subjects ranging from breast implants to health insurance to reproductive rights won two National Magazine Awards for Personal Service and a National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, among other honors.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 02:00 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Drew Barrymore is dating — but it's not her "priority" right now.

"Every once in a while, I think I force myself to put myself out there almost as a box to check," she shares in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I am like, oh, let's not lose sight of this."

But her busy schedule as host of The Drew Barrymore Show, her Drew's News podcast as well as running her Flower Beauty and Beautiful home line makes dating difficult.

"I'm such a mom and I'm so under the workload and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, so where does [dating] fit in? I struggle with it," she says. "My kids aren't old enough and my life isn't quiet enough."

When she does date, Barrymore faces some of the same pitfalls as everyone else. "I can't believe how much ghosting hurts," she says. "For anyone who's been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It is so strange that someone would behave that way."

And some nights feel doomed from the start. "I've gone on dates where I'm like, 'Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Why do I not know: Don't do dinner. Because we haven't ordered yet and I don't want to be here,'" she says.

"It's tough to sit down when you have so few nights off or to yourself, and you sit down, you're like, 'S--t, I don't want to be here,'" she adds. "That in itself will make you not want to date."

drew barrymore cover rollout
Landon McMahon/@landonmcmahon

Barrymore's celebrity status doesn't make things easier. "People don't ask me out a lot. It's not like I have all these offers or names on my dance card. That's not the way my life works," she says.

And she's not looking for a hookup either. "I don't want to meet someone to have sex with them. I'm happy to go on a date and get to know somebody," she says. "I'm not in that place anymore that's just looking to hook up. That doesn't even make sense to me right now."

For more from Drew Barrymore, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Still, "every once in a while, I'll go on a date because it's a very human, natural thing to do," she says. "I feel like it would be unhealthy to cut it out completely, so I'm trying it to just the normal female, single [thing]."

Fortunately, she always sees at least one upside to even the worst dates: "I love the stories that come out of it."

Related Articles
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
drew barrymore cover rollout
How Drew Barrymore Found a Healthy Relationship with Her Mom, Jaid: 'I Can't Turn My Back on Her'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She's Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good at Being Alone'
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
THE WEDDING SINGER US 1998 DREW BARRYMORE BILLY IDOL ADAM SANDLER
Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear 'Wedding Singer' 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom: 'That's Why I'm So Boring Now'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
drew barrymore; people digital style issue
Drew Barrymore Looks Back at 20 Years of Her Style
Drew Barrymore attends AOL BUILD Series: Drew Barrymore, "Wildflower" at AOL Studios In New York on December 17, 2015 in New York City.
Drew Barrymore Clarifies That She Does Not 'Hate Sex': 'It Simply Hasn't Been My Priority'
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Says She Was Ghosted By Chris Evans After He Smelled Her 'Asparagus Pee' on a Date
Drew Barrymore Opens Up on Dating as a Single Mom After 'Howard Stern' Blind Date
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Dating as a Single Mom After Going on 'Howard Stern' Blind Date
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Guest Co-Host Drew Barrymore's Talk Show While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Drew Barrymore attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drew Barrymore Says She Could Go 'Years' Without Having Sex: 'What's Wrong with Me?'
Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Martha Stewart Says She'd Go on a Date with 'Sort of Cute' Pete Davidson
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'