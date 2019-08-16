Drew Barrymore Looks Toward Daytime TV as She Shoots CBS Talk Show Pilot: Report

Image zoom Drew Barrymore Mike Pont/Getty

Drew Barrymore is heading toward daytime television!

Fresh off of serving as a judge on reality talent competition The World’s Best, the actress, 44, is returning to the small screen — but this time, for a talk show.

This week, Barrymore reportedly shot a pilot in New York for a potential CBS daytime talk show, according to Variety.

If the show — which Barrymore is expected to executive produce — moves forward, it will likely be under consideration for the 2020-21 season, the outlet reports.

A rep for Barrymore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment and CBS had no comment when reached.

Image zoom Drew Barrymore Tim Hunter/Newspix/Getty

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Confirms New Daytime Talk Show: ‘If You Don’t Like Music You Shouldn’t Watch’

Barrymore’s show would join a number of other programs that are set to debut in the fall, hosted by stars including Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Barrymore has considered moving into the daytime television realm, either.

Back in 2016, the star was in discussions with Warner Bros. Telepictures about hosting a talk show, but the project never came to fruition, according to Variety.

News of the pilot comes four months after Santa Clarita Diet, the Netflix series which Barrymore starred in and executive produced, was canceled following its third season.

“The world has never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement of the show, starring Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore is Returning to Showbiz!

“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead,” the statement continued, referencing Barrymore’s character Sheila, who eventually turns into a zombie.

The actress then went on to judge the CBS talent competition, The World’s Best, alongside RuPaul and Faith Hill. James Corden served as host for the reality program, which wrapped its first season in March 2019.

Besides those two programs, Barrymore has also executive produced TLC’s Rattled and VH1’s Tough Love, as well as the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film and a 2020 project called The Stand-In.