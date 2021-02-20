Drew Barrymore appeared on Late Night with David Letterman 20 times during its airing

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears as David Letterman Surprises Her During Her Birthday Show

Drew Barrymore was overcome with emotion when David Letterman made a surprise appearance on her daytime show.

Barrymore, 45, sat down with Savannah Guthrie in person and thought they were going to chat with Letterman, 73, via Zoom for her birthday episode airing on Monday.

In a video released ahead of Monday's segment, the former Late Night host pretends to have technical difficulties before storming off and saying, "To heck with it. Forget this."

"That's so sweet of him to do this. When was the last time you actually saw Dave?" Guthrie, 49, asks before Letterman appears on the set.

Barrymore instantly covers her face and cries due to her shock to seeing Letterman.

"I'm so grateful that you're here," she says through tears.

Letterman proudly shares that the "Zoomer thing" was his idea for the surprise.

Barrymore appeared on the Late Night show 20 times throughout the shows airing from 1993 to 2015.

Her most memorable appearance was in 1995 when she flashed the host for his 48th birthday.

"From the moment I went on — especially with my little dance number, which was completely spontaneous and not calculated in any way — he let the audience know it was okay," Barrymore later told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 of that appearance.

She continued, "He was so accepting of me, and letting everyone know to just go on the ride."