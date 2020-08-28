The actress admits she had one too many drinks during her 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen's show

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Drinking Too Much on WWHL : 'I Have Never Forgiven Myself'

Drew Barrymore knows how to own up to her mistakes.

In a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show's digital series "The Art of the Interview," the actress offers an apology to guest Andy Cohen for her behavior during her appearance on his hit talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018. (Watch her full interview with Cohen, 52, here.)

"It was on your show, and I drank too much and I have never forgiven myself, nor will I ever forgive myself," she says.

Barrymore, 45, says she's learned to embrace her missteps — and that includes knowing when to acknowledge them.

"I'm an imperfect person, and I tout that, and I've had that liberty since I was a kid because it was all out there," she says. "And it was either boo hoo about it or say, 'God, it's sort of redeeming to not have to pretend to be perfect.' But I really want to apologize to you because I really — I just, I will never let that happen again. I'm so sorry."

Cohen, for his part, assures Barrymore that she's not the first guest to have one too many drinks on his show.

"I'm used to people being overserved on my show, and so I don't even really have a totally clear memory of it, but you don't need to apologize to me for being overserved on my show, that happens," he says. "You're in a great club of people."

Barrymore, who has been open about her past struggles and overcoming her substance abuse issues, has previously said she isn't "militant" about her lifestyle.

"I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head," she said during an interview on Netflix's Norm Macdonald Has a Show in 2018. "It's not that I'm this militant person of clarity and presence, but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now."