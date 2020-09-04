Drew Barrymore & Whoopi Goldberg Laugh About Their Past Surprise Weddings: 'Talk About Shame!'

Drew Barrymore chats with her Boys on the Side costar Whoopi Goldberg as part of her “The Art of The Interview” digital series

Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg are sharing a laugh over their past surprise nuptials.

In a clip from Barrymore's "The Art of The Interview" digital series shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Santa Clarita Diet actress catches up with Goldberg, 64, ahead of her upcoming daytime talk series The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore, 45, reminisces about informing Goldberg on the set of their 1995 film Boys on the Side that she had wed first husband Jeremy Thomas in private.

"By the way, sidebar," she tells Goldberg during their interview, "when I had to show up on the set of Boys on the Side and tell you I got married over the weekend? Talk about shame. Like, 'Yeah, no, I wasn't really talking about this guy last week, but I'm married to him now. So happy Monday.'"

"I was, I was embarrassed because I care about what you think," recalls Barrymore, as she and the View co-host laugh over the memory.

"You'll remember that I did that also, pretty much the same way," Goldberg adds, before reenacting how she broke the news to coworkers at the time: "'Hey, yes, I'm here. No, no, I did get married. What's his name? Wait a minute, I know it — but let's finish with what you're talking about and we'll get to what his name is.'"

"It's a real 'how-was-you-weekend?' moment!" Barrymore replies.

Barrymore was 19 when she married L.A. bar owner Jeremy Thomas, who was 31 at the time, in 1994. “Usually people live together first and then get married. I guess we’re doing it the old-fashioned way. Kind of,” Barrymore said about moving in with her then-husband. They split two months later.

The star was also briefly married to comedian Tom Green, whom she began dating in 1999. Green filed for divorce in 2001, saying in a statement: “Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness.”

In 2016, Barrymore and Will Kopelman split after almost four years of marriage. The exes share two daughters, Frankie, 6, and Olive, who turns 8 later this month.

Goldberg’s first marriage to Alvin Martin ended in divorce in 1979, and the couple have one daughter together, Alexandrea, 47. She married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986, and they divorced two years later. Her last marriage, to actor Lyle Trachtenberg, began in October 1994 and ended in divorce the following year.

Speaking with The New York Times back in 2016, the Oscar winner said she was not looking to enter another relationship again — or gain any roommate, for that matter.

“I’m much happier on my own,” she said at the time. “I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”