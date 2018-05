The actor used a gay slur to refer to costar T.R. Knight during an on-set spat in the fall of 2006, prompting Knight to come out as gay. Though Washington apologized, he used the term again in January 2007 to deny the incident to reporters at the Golden Globes. In June, after his character broke off his engagement to Dr. Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and didn’t appear in the season 3 finale, ABC confirmed that Washington wouldn’t return to the series.

In 2014, Washington returned following Oh’s decision to leave the show. The reason for his comeback, according to Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, had to do with closure for the actors’ characters.

“I feel like there have been a lot of people that have been like, ‘How can you do this?’ And I feel very strongly and fully believe in people’s ability to grow and change and learn from their mistakes and when they know better, to do better,” Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly. “If people don’t think that, over the course of seven years, it’s possible for a human being to change, then there really is no future for the human race at all.”