Started from the Bottom: See Drake Reunite with His Degrassi Costars

Take a deep breath, Degrassi fans.

Drake – the rapper formerly known as Aubrey Graham – just reunited with three of his costars, and the photo is giving us major #ThrowbackThursday nostalgia.

Arguably the most notable alumnus of millennials’ favorite Canadian school district, Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star who became paralyzed during a shooting. He even showed off his early hip-hop skills on the show, spitting verses on girlfriend Ashley’s talent show ballad.

On Wednesday, Drake met up with his Degrassi squad Daniel Clark (Sean Cameron), Adam Ruggiero (Marco Del Rossi) and Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk) at the Toronto screening of We Are Disorderly.

Although TeenNick canceled Degrassi after 14 seasons, Netflix will stream 20 new episodes in 2016.

