Drake Reacts to Former Degrassi Costar Cassie Steele's 'Buss It' TikTok Challenge

Drake starred in Degrassi: The Next Generation as Jimmy Brooks

Cassie Steele just perfected the "Buss It" challenge on TikTok — and Drake approves.

Last week, Steele, who played Manny Santons in Degrassi: The Next Generation, took part in the viral challenge in which she recreated one of her character's iconic looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, which she also shared on Instagram, Steele starts off dancing in a baggy shirt with her hair in a towel before she drops it low as her outfit transforms into a long-sleeved crop top and low rise jeans that reveal a peak at a bright blue thong.

The risque outfit is a throwback to an episode in season 3 of the hit Canadian series, during which Manny (Steele) went to school wearing a visible thong to gain attention from her male classmates.

"For everyone who enjoys a good throwback outfit! #mannysantos #ugotthelook #bussitchallenge," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Drake, who famously starred in the high school drama as Jimmy Brooks, commented on Steele's video, writing, "Fit is museum worthy tbh Santos."

Steele jokingly responded to her former costar, "They'll probably put it beside the ruby slippers."

Image zoom

Before he became a Grammy-winning artist, Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) starred in the teen coming-of-age show for 100 episodes as Jimmy, a hotshot basketball player/amateur hip hop artist paralyzed from the waist down after a school shooting.

The series, which ran for 14 seasons from 2001 to 2015, focused on the students of Degrassi Community School as they grapple with relationship woes, friendship fights, disorders, drug and alcohol addictions, gambling problems, pregnancy scares and more.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Degrassi the Next Generation | Credit: CATV/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2018, Drake reunited with several of his Degrassi costars in the music video for his song, "I'm Upset."

The clip features Drake and his former faux alumni — including Steele, Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie) Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Mr. Simpson), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), AJ Saudin (Connor), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty), and Paula Brancati (Jane) — rolling up to the Degrassi halls for the class of 2007's eleventh reunion.