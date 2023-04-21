Drake Bell's Wife Janet Files For Divorce Days After He Was Reported Missing and Found Safe

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce one week after Bell was reported missing and endangered in Florida and later found safe.

Von Schmeling is citing "irreconcilable differences," according to the dissolution of marriage petition filed in Los Angeles County's Superior Court on Thursday.

Von Schmeling, 28, is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple's baby as well as spousal support, according to the document. A rep for Bell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The divorce filing comes a week after the former child star, 36, was reported missing in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Daytona Beach Police Department first announced on Facebook on April 13 that officers were looking for Bell. But, by the afternoon he had been found.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe," a statement issued by the Daytona Beach PD read.

According to a police report cited by TMZ, the incident began after the Drake & Josh star's brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department to report Bell was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns. In a 911 audio recording obtained by Entertainment Tonight, an Orlando police officer recounted the family's concerns about alleged suicidal statements by Bell.

He joked about the incident a day later in a since-deleted post on Twitter writing, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

Days before the incident, Bell was seen enjoying a day at Sea World with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carries a plush Cookie Monster toy.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Bell and Von Schmeling were "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible" after separating late last year.

While often quiet about their relationship, Bell and Von Schmeling confirmed that they had wed and had a son in a 2021 tweet.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," Bell, who performs under the stage name Drake Campana, tweeted in Spanish at the time. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Bell, who rose to fame in the 2000s with roles on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh alongside Josh Peck, has frequently garnered headlines for his behavior in recent years. He was accused by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, and he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, the Nickelodeon star was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, as his victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

He pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges and was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.