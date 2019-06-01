Drake Bell Slams the New Cast of All That Reboot: 'Literally the Worst Thing I've Seen'

Drake Bell doesn’t think the new cast of Nickelodeon’s rebooted All That is, well, all that.

“This is LITERALLY THE WORST THING I’VE SEEN IN a loooong time!!!” Bell, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story after the new cast was announced this week. Bell’s comment was in response to a promotional video shared by Nickelodeon on Twitter.

“I’m confused is this written or is this their ‘IMPROV’ he rhymes joking with joking like four times…” Bell wrote in reaction to the video, which features the new cast members, whose ages range from 12-15, in a mock audition, singing about how funny they are.

“You should probably wait until the audience says your [sic] funny before saying ‘I’m Funny'” he added.

“Not EVEN CLOSE,” he said next to a photo of the original cast, which counts Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon and Gabriel Iglesias among its alumni. Nickeoldeon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Bell’s remarks.

Bell starred on the network’s All That spinoff, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002. He also starred on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom Drake and Josh, opposite Josh Peck, from 2004 to 2007.

The sketch show’s new faces include Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi and Lex Lumpkin. PEOPLE shared the first look at the teens on Wednesday.

But not all of Nick’s former stars have negative feelings toward the reboot.

Thompson, 41, who went on to star on Saturday Night Live, and Mitchell, 40, are executive producers on the show alongside Kevin Kay.

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell told PEOPLE. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

Thompson told PEOPLE that his time on the original show “really taught me what I was put here to do.”

“I always knew I wanted to be an actor but I didn’t really know what that meant. It really taught me how to be a professional, how to play the camera … it taught me everything,” he added.

The anticipated return of the series will also see several cast members making guest appearances, including Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Nickelodeon announced earlier this month that the Jonas Brothers will perform their new single “Sucker” to close out the series premiere.

All That premieres on Nickelodeon June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.