Drake Bell Is 'Safe' After Daytona Beach Police Sent Out Alert He Was 'Missing and Endangered'

Hours before the former child star was found, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced via Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell

By
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson

Published on April 13, 2023 02:13 PM

Drake Bell has been found.

Hours after Bell, 36, was declared missing, Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that the former child star has been located.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The post has since been updated to reflect that he's since been found.

Bell is best-known for starring in Nickelodeon shows including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show, though he also appeared in several films including Yours, Mine and Ours and Superhero Movie. He has primarily focused on his music career in recent years.

Bell has frequently been in the headlines over the years for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.

Drake Bell
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Bell shares a son, Jeremy, with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who quietly wed in 2018 — separated late last year. But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

