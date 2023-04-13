Entertainment TV Drake Bell Is 'Safe' After Daytona Beach Police Sent Out Alert He Was 'Missing and Endangered' Hours before the former child star was found, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced via Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 02:13 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Drake Bell has been found. Hours after Bell, 36, was declared missing, Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that the former child star has been located. "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read. The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered." The post has since been updated to reflect that he's since been found. Drake Bell 'Considered Missing and Endangered' by Daytona Beach Police Bell is best-known for starring in Nickelodeon shows including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show, though he also appeared in several films including Yours, Mine and Ours and Superhero Movie. He has primarily focused on his music career in recent years. Josh Peck Details Where He and Drake Bell Stand Years After Rift Bell has frequently been in the headlines over the years for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI. In June 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations. Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bell shares a son, Jeremy, with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who quietly wed in 2018 — separated late last year. But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.