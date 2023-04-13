Drake Bell 'Considered Missing and Endangered' by Daytona Beach Police

Drake Bell has been reported as missing.

The Daytona Beach Police Department shared a post on Facebook Thursday indicating that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The department has advised those with information to reach out to Detective Jayson Wallace.

Bell's most recent social media post was published days before he was reported missing. On April 3, he tweeted a video of a podcast interview he recently participated in.

Bell, 36, is best known for starring in various Nickelodeon children's programming, including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show. He has also appeared in films like Yours, Mine and Ours, Superhero Movie and The Nutty Professor.

In recent years, Bell has placed more focus on his music career.

Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt previously accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their late 2000s relationship. He has denied the allegations.

Bell was later arrested in June 2021 for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The former child star's victim accused him of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15. The following month, he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. He is also prohibited from contacting the accuser.

Bell married Janet Von Schmeling in 2018, but a source told PEOPLE in January that they separated late last year. They share a son named Jeremy.

"Janet is devoted to raising their son," the source said. "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

