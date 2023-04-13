Drake Bell 'Considered Missing and Endangered' by Daytona Beach Police

Daytona Beach Police Department "officers are looking" for the former Drake & Josh star, according to a post shared Thursday on Facebook

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 11:35 AM

Drake Bell has been reported as missing.

The Daytona Beach Police Department shared a post on Facebook Thursday indicating that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The department has advised those with information to reach out to Detective Jayson Wallace.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Daytona Beach Police Department and Bell's rep for additional comment.

Bell's most recent social media post was published days before he was reported missing. On April 3, he tweeted a video of a podcast interview he recently participated in.

Bell, 36, is best known for starring in various Nickelodeon children's programming, including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show. He has also appeared in films like Yours, Mine and Ours, Superhero Movie and The Nutty Professor.

In recent years, Bell has placed more focus on his music career.

Drake Bell
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt previously accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their late 2000s relationship. He has denied the allegations.

Bell was later arrested in June 2021 for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The former child star's victim accused him of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15. The following month, he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. He is also prohibited from contacting the accuser.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drake Bell
Michael Tran/Getty

Bell married Janet Von Schmeling in 2018, but a source told PEOPLE in January that they separated late last year. They share a son named Jeremy.

"Janet is devoted to raising their son," the source said. "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Janet Von and Drake Bell attend Drake Bell's birthday celebration at Black Rabbit Rose on June 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago' as Actor Seeks Substance Abuse Help
Coolio performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Rapper Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Fentanyl, Heroin and Meth Overdose: Coroner
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Cara Delevingne Talks About Substance Abuse and Entering 12-Step Program: 'I Was Not Okay'
Josh Peck (L) and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Peck's Wife? All About Paige O'Brien
NYPD Blue Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
'NYPD Blue' Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
Tom Arnold, Chris Farley
Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'
Cooper Noriega
Cooper Noriega Was Prepared for a Possible Overdose Before His Death, Medical Examiner Suggests
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles With Addiction, Mental Health, and Abuse
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles with Addiction, Abuse and Suicide: 'Love Saved Me'
Cooper Noriega
TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner 6 Months After He Was Found Dead
Daniel Auster
Author Paul Auster's Son, Out on Bail After Baby Daughter's Fentanyl Death, Dies of Drug Overdose
Bam Margera
'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Back in Rehab After Incident at Florida Hotel: Report
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Arrested on Attempted Child Endangerment Charges, Pleads Not Guilty
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Sentenced to Two Years Probation in Child Endangerment Case as Victim Speaks Out
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'