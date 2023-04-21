Drake Bell Promotes New Music Hours After 'I Found Out My Wife Filed for Divorce'

Drake Bell doesn't appear to be letting the news of his divorce bring him down.

Hours after his estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce on Thursday, the Drake & Josh alum, 36, reacted to the news in a tweet posted early Friday morning.

However, Bell also used the opportunity to promote his new song, "Going Away."

"I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ ... check out my new song," he tweeted.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Bell and Von Schmeling, 28, had been separated for "a few months." At the time, a source said the former couple is "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

Since then, Von Schmeling has officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause, according to the dissolution of marriage petition filed in Los Angeles County's Superior Court on Thursday. She is also requesting legal and physical custody of their son, Jeremy, as well as spousal support.

TMZ was the first to announce the divorce news.

Von Schmeling's filing comes one week after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach, Fla. On April 13, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook that officers were looking for Bell. He had been found by the afternoon and was confirmed to be "safe."

Bell then joked about the entire situation a day later in a since-deleted tweet, which read, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

After he was found safe, it was revealed in a police report cited by TMZ that Bell's brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department, stating that The Amanda Show alum claimed he no longer wanted to live following child custody issues.

A 911 audio recording obtained by Entertainment Tonight featured an Orlando police officer recounting the family's concerns about Bell's alleged suicidal statements.

Some of Bell's past scandals include being sentenced for child endangerment charges and facing abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend. (He has denied the allegations.)

