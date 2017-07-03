Drake Bell's 'Heart Is Crushed' over the Death of Ex-Girlfriend Stevie Ryan: 'I Loved You & Will Forever Miss You!'

Drake Bell is heartbroken over the passing of his ex-girlfriend and YouTuber Stevie Ryan.

The Drake & Josh star took to Twitter on Monday to express his grief about Ryan, who died on Saturday, July 1, as a result of suicide by hanging, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. She was 33.

“No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!!” Bell, 31, captioned a throwback photo of himself and Ryan on the red carpet. (She confirmed to a Twitter user in June 2015 that Bell was “an ex.”)

“Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” the post continued.

Just hours later, the actor admitted that the news of her death was “too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…”

Bell is among numerous members of Hollywood who posted on social media in tribute of the late actress, including Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jenelle Evans and YouTuber Chris Crocker.

Ryan first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform. She parlayed her impersonations into a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV from 2012-2013, and was later a co-host of Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody.

Most recently, the actress was the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a “podcast about depression,” according to its iTunes description. In an episode released just two days before Ryan’s death, she revealed that her grandfather died Thursday.

“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression,” she explained. During the episode, Ryan and co-host Kristen Carney also discussed suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).